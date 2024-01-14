First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.91 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

