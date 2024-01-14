First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $437.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.80. The stock has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

