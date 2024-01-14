First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 76 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $351.30 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $234.61 and a twelve month high of $372.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

