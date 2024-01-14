First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,973,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tenaris by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 858,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 774,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

TS opened at $32.31 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

