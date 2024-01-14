First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $163.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

