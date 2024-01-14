First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $587,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

