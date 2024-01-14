First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 216 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in argenx by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,609,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in argenx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,831,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $373.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.40. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

