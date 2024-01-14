First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

MKC stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.