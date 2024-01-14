First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 9 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,767,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 480.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,229.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2,037.07. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.