First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 92 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $204.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.