First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.