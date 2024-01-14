FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $205.89

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$205.89 and traded as high as C$218.75. FirstService shares last traded at C$217.82, with a volume of 61,235 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$212.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$205.95.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 7.6027923 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at FirstService

In other news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00. In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,860 shares of company stock worth $305,363. Company insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.