Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.1 million-$100.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.8 million. Flexsteel Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 29.2 %

FLXS stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

