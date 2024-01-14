Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 53,000 shares trading hands.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

