Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Forward Air by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

