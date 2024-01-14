Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 61.9% in December

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 28.2 %

Shares of HTOOW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

