Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 61.9% in December

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 28.2 %
Shares of HTOOW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.98.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
