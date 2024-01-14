GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

