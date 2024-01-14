GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.