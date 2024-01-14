General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 448,884 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 1.15% of NextNav worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 1,407,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,183. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,960.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,473.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,361 shares of company stock worth $309,262. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

