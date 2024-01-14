General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,668. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.75.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.