General American Investors Co. Inc. Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 928,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.50% of Ferroglobe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSM. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 486,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,831. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

