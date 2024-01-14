General American Investors Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.23. 2,407,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,630.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,487 shares of company stock worth $1,936,264. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

