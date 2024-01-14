General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.8% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.61. 1,376,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,892. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

