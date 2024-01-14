GG TOKEN Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $96.10 million and approximately $24.55 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07397352 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $28.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

