Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

