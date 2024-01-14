Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.20 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 49.37%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.