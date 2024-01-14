Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.75 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $500.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 407,451 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.