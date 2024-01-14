Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3 %
LANDM opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
