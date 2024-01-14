Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.08

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.08 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15.20 ($0.19). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.18), with a volume of 50,032 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.78. The firm has a market cap of £37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

