Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.4% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

