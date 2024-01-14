Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Takes $2.70 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,107.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $559.11 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,021.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $919.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

