Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 396,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 385,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 494,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,237. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.