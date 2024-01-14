Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $7.88 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $1.23 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,907.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00166996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.94 or 0.00591818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00368794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00200943 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

