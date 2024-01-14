GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

