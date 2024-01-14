GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $75.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,215,000 after purchasing an additional 294,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,080,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

