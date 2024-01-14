Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 15th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

