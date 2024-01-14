Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $35.89 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

