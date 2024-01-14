Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2,092.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

