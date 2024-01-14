Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

