Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $44.40 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

