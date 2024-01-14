Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $84,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $249.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day moving average is $195.43.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $1,599,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,978,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,978,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 133,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $66,661,584. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

