Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

Shares of STKH opened at $0.58 on Friday. Steakholder Foods Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Steakholder Foods Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

