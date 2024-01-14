Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,345.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock worth $25,726,437. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

