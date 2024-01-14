Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,160 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

MBLY stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.56 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

