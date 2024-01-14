Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 524 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,927 shares of company stock worth $69,942,473. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $283.35 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $290.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

