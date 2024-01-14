Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.15

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.15 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 42.20 ($0.54). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.54), with a volume of 49,719 shares.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £140.88 million, a P/E ratio of -234.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.77.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.