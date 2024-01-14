Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.05

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.05 and traded as high as $53.57. Haynes International shares last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 49,187 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $679.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

