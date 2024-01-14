Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 126,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

