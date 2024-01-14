Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after buying an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,743,000 after buying an additional 183,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $133.08 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.