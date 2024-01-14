Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,418 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 22.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 398,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,482,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.