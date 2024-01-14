Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

